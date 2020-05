Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Jennifer Usellis, also known as The Klingon Pop Warrior, performed a rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in Klingon!

Check out the video below!

Vocals - The Klingon Pop Warrior (Jen Usellis)

Guitar - The Red Shirt (Joe Mizzi)

Translation - Admiral qurgh (Christopher Lipscombe)

Video - Eric Scull

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You