VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Perform 'Marry Me' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Jennifer Lopez appeared yesterday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her starring role in the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me. She and Maluma performed the title song from the film's soundtrack. The film is set to be shown in theatres starting on February 11th, 2022, as well as on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the title track performance below!

Photo Credits: Jamie McCarthy/NBC