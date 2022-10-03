Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 03, 2022  

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing Monday, October 3, host Jennifer Hudson shares the BACKSTORY about the time she appeared onstage with the legendary Diana Ross in flip-flops to sing "Endless Love."

Then, comedian and "America's Got Talent" panelist Howie Mandel brings the laughter when he joins Jennifer to discuss their common "friend" Simon Cowell and how they love working with him despite their disagreements. Jennifer also tells Howie about training for her job as a Disney cruise singer in his hometown of Toronto.

The excitement continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of "A Strange Loop" Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Jennifer Hudson Explains How She Ended Up Singing on Stage with Diana Ross in Her 'Nightgown:'

Howie Mandel and Jennifer Hudson on Working with Simon Cowell Despite Disagreements:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.



El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
