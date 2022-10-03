VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing Monday, October 3, host Jennifer Hudson shares the BACKSTORY about the time she appeared onstage with the legendary Diana Ross in flip-flops to sing "Endless Love."

Then, comedian and "America's Got Talent" panelist Howie Mandel brings the laughter when he joins Jennifer to discuss their common "friend" Simon Cowell and how they love working with him despite their disagreements. Jennifer also tells Howie about training for her job as a Disney cruise singer in his hometown of Toronto.

The excitement continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of "A Strange Loop" Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer.

Jennifer Hudson Explains How She Ended Up Singing on Stage with Diana Ross in Her 'Nightgown:'

Howie Mandel and Jennifer Hudson on Working with Simon Cowell Despite Disagreements:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.