VIDEO: Jamie Demetriou Talks FLEABAG on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Jamie Demetriou discusses how the name for his show Stath Lets Flats came to be, shares some awful experiences he had while gathering research for his role on the show and reveals what it was like to play Bus Rodent on Fleabag.

