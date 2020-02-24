VIDEO: Ian Somerhalder Talks To Wilson Phillips on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

"V Wars" star Ian Somerhalder says he can't believe he's sitting on the same couch as the members of Wilson Phillips! The sweet comment leaves Carnie Wilson delighted that any boy from the '90s had a crush on them. Kelly reflects on her own super-fandom, sharing how excited she was when she visited Ian on set of "The Vampire Diaries."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





