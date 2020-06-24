VIDEO: Hulu Releases Teaser for THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season Four

Today Hulu released a sizzle for THE HANDMAID'S TALE with new footage from the upcoming fourth season. The fourth season of THE HANDMAID'S TALE will premiere in 2021.

Watch the teaser below!

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger who has been upped to a series regular.

The Handmaid's Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

