VIDEO: Hulu Releases Teaser for THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season Four

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

Today Hulu released a sizzle for THE HANDMAID'S TALE with new footage from the upcoming fourth season. The fourth season of THE HANDMAID'S TALE will premiere in 2021.

Watch the teaser below!

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger who has been upped to a series regular.

The Handmaid's Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

VIDEO: Hulu Releases Teaser for THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season Four
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!
  • VIDEO: 333 CATS Cast Members From The Original Cast and Around the World Dance in Honor of Dame Gillian Lynne
  • VIDEO: The Ladies of CHICAGO Sing a 'Cell Block Tango' for Quarantine
  • Video Flashback: 'Undress Rehearsal' From Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque