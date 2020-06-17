VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj Talks the Need to Stand Up Against Injustice

Hasan Minhaj was a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the interview, Minhaj shares that he is using his platform to remind Americans, particularly those in the Asian-American community, that being a citizen means standing up for fellow citizens when injustices occur.

Minhaj also shares that he thinks America's anti-mask crowd might be less skeptical about wearing a protective face covering if they treat it like a bumper sticker and slap a slogan on it.

Watch the interview below!

