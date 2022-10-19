VIDEO: HBO Max Shares THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS Season Two Trailer Starring Reneé Rapp

Season two of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 with two episodes. The ten-episode season continues with two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on December 15.

The series stars Mean Girls on Broadway alum Reneé Rapp.

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England's prestigious Essex College. The new season picks up with the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

The series also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Executive produced by Kaling, showrunner Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the new trailer here: