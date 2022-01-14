VIDEO: HBO Max Shares MOSES STORM: TRASH WHITE Comedy Special Trailer

The Max Original stand-up comedy special, Moses Storm: Trash White, debuts Thursday, January 20 on HBO Max. From executive producer Conan O'Brien and Team Coco comes a heartfelt and hilarious hour of storytelling from actor and comedian Moses Storm.

In his wildly original debut special, Storm gets unflinchingly personal about his childhood spent dumpster diving in extreme poverty... despite looking like he was conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert. Written, co-directed, co-edited, and designed by Storm, Moses Storm: Trash White masterfully melds visual and storytelling elements to challenge the norms of standup comedy.

Whip smart, outrageously funny, visually striking, and a truly one-of-a-kind ride, the one-hour special showcases Storm's signature brand of storytelling. Punctuated by his drum tight jokes and set against the backdrop of a hand-built stage that looks like it belongs in the museum that he used to steal toilet paper from, the speciale is a heartbreakingly honest portrait of what it feels like to grow up poor in America.

Moses Storm: Trash White is written by Moses Storm and directed by Storm and Lance Bangs. The special is executive produced by Storm, Conan O'Brien, John Irwin, Jeff Ross, J.P. Buck, Jennie Church-Cooper, and Adam Sachs, with Casey Spira as co-executive producer.

Watch the new trailer here: