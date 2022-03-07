VIDEO: HBO Max Shares DMX Four Part Limited Series Trailer

Max Original DMZ debuts THURSDAY, MARCH 17 with all four episodes of the limited series based on the DC graphic novel of the same name.

DMZ leaps off the pages of the DC acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.

The new series stars Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel.

Guest stars include Rutina Wesley, Nora Dunn, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz, Henry G. Sanders.

Emmy® nominee Roberto Patino, Emmy® winner/Oscar® nominee Ava DuVernay, and ARRAY Filmworks' Paul Garnes are executive producers of DMZ, which was created for television by Roberto Patino, based on the comic book series published by DC written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli.

Patino serves as showrunner and wrote the first episode, which was directed by DuVernay. Acclaimed filmmaker Ernest Dickerson directs and executive produces three episodes. Emmy® winner Carly Wray is co-executive producer. DMZ is produced by DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the new trailer here: