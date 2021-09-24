Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Max Releases THE WAY DOWN: GOD, GREED, & THE CULT OF GWEN SHAMBLIN Documentary Trailer

The first episodes debut September 30.

Sep. 24, 2021  

Part one of the Max Original documentary series, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, will debut with the first three episodes on Thursday, September 30 on HBO Max.

Directed by Emmy®-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich, the five-episode documentary series from Ross Dinerstein's Campfire Studios and Huntley Productions examines the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church and its founder, the late Gwen Shamblin Lara. The final two episodes will debut in early 2022.

After rising to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program that preached slenderness as next to godliness, Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Tennessee-based church. Despite a carefully curated image, Lara and the church soon fielded accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse, and exploitation for their alleged cult-like practices.

Encompassing years of investigation and extensive interviews with former members and others personally impacted, The Way Down explores the legacy of Remnant's infamous leader -whose life came to a shocking end after a plane crash in May 2021.

Watch the trailer here:



From This Author Michael Major