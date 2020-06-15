VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts SEARCH PARTY Season Three Trailer

HBO Max has shared the trailer for season three of Search Party, a comedy thriller about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings whose search for a missing friend leads them down a dark and shocking path of no return.

Watch the trailer below!

Season three finds the gang swept up in the trial of the century after Dory (Alia Shawkat) and Drew (John Reynolds) are charged for the semi-accidental murder of a private investigator. As Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) grapple with whether or not to testify as witnesses, the friends are pitted against each other and thrust into the national spotlight. Dory's sanity begins to fracture, and it becomes increasingly clear that the group may not have brunch together again for quite some time.



Search Party is executive produced by co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, as well as executive producers Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez of Jax Media.



Search Party seasons one and two are available now on HBO Max. The all-new third season will drop in its entirety on Thursday, June 25.

Related Articles View More TV Stories