VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts First Trailer for TIG N' SEEK

From Myke Chilian and Cartoon Network Studios, Tig n' Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy's partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She's a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n' Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.

Watch the trailer below!



Tig N' Seek stars Myke Chilian ("Tiggy"), Rich Fulcher ("Boss"), Jemaine Clement ("This Guy") and Wanda Sykes ("Nuritza"). Guest stars on this season include Louie Anderson, Maryann Strossner and many more.



Tig N' Seek will premiere Thursday, July 23rd on HBO Max

