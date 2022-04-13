VIDEO: Glenn Close Stars in TEHRAN Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the second season of the International Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller "Tehran," which is set to premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+. "Tehran" season two will make its globally debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17, 2022.

"Tehran" season two follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy. Two-time Emmy Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee Glenn Close joins season two, with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi also returning.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11 and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Dari Shai Slutzky. "Tehran" is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of "Tehran" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

