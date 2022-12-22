VIDEO: First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More In New HBO Max 2023 Promo

HBO Max released TODAY a new brand spot featuring highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming to the platform in 2023.

This brand spot showcases new HBO Originals including drama series The Last of Us, debuting January 15, limited series White House Plumbers, debuting in March, and The Idol, True Detective: Night Country and Rain Dogs. Featured Max Originals include the adult animated series Velma, coming January 12, the limited series Love & Death and FULL CIRCLE and the return of Warrior.

The spot also features returning favorites including HBO Original drama series Succession, Perry Mason, THE GILDED AGE and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as HBO Original comedies Barry, Somebody Somewhere, The Righteous Gemstones, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Returning Max Originals highlighted in the spot include Emmy®-winning comedy Hacks, And Just Like That..., Our Flag Means Death, Julia, The Other Two, and more.

Below is a full list of all titles showcased in the new HBO Max brand spot:

*Indicates a new title debuting in 2023

And Just Like That... (Max Original Comedy Series)

Barry (HBO Original Comedy Series)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Doom Patrol (Max Original Series)

The Gilded Age (HBO Original Drama Series)

Hacks (Max Original Comedy Series)

Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original Unscripted Series)

Harley Quinn (Max Original Animated Series)

How To With John Wilson (HBO Original Comedy Series)

*The Idol (HBO Original Drama Series)

Julia (Max Original Series)

*The Last of Us (HBO Original Drama Series) debuts January 15

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Original Late-Night Series) returns in February

*Love & Death (Max Original Limited Series)

The Other Two (Max Original Comedy Series)

Our Flag Means Death (Max Original Comedy Series)

*Full Circle (Max Original Limited Series)

Perry Mason (HBO Original Drama Series) debuts March 6

*Rain Dogs (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Rap Sh!t (Max Original Comedy Series)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO Unscripted Series) returns January 20

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Succession (HBO Original Drama Series)

Titans (Max Original Series)

Tokyo Vice (Max Original Drama Series)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original Drama Series)

*Velma (Max Original Adult Animated Series) debuts January 12

Warrior (Max Original Drama Series)

*White House Plumbers (HBO Original Limited Series) debuts March 2023

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Original Drama Series)

HBO Max introduces this brand spot after a prolific 2022 of award-winning and record-breaking titles that included the debut of the HBO Original series and specials House of the Dragon, The Rehearsal, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel and more, along with new seasons of The White Lotus, Euphoria and Industry as well as Max Original fan favorites Peacemaker, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Love, Lizzo.

Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details. Additionally, new and returning subscribers have access to HBO Max starting at $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the year for HBO Max With Ads (16% savings). The HBO Max Ad-Free subscription is currently $14.99 a month or $149.99 for the year (16% savings).

