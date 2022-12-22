Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gilded Age
Click Here for More on The Gilded Age

VIDEO: First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More In New HBO Max 2023 Promo

The video highlights new releases coming to the platform in 2023.

Dec. 22, 2022  

HBO Max released TODAY a new brand spot featuring highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming to the platform in 2023.

This brand spot showcases new HBO Originals including drama series The Last of Us, debuting January 15, limited series White House Plumbers, debuting in March, and The Idol, True Detective: Night Country and Rain Dogs. Featured Max Originals include the adult animated series Velma, coming January 12, the limited series Love & Death and FULL CIRCLE and the return of Warrior.

The spot also features returning favorites including HBO Original drama series Succession, Perry Mason, THE GILDED AGE and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, as well as HBO Original comedies Barry, Somebody Somewhere, The Righteous Gemstones, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Returning Max Originals highlighted in the spot include Emmy®-winning comedy Hacks, And Just Like That..., Our Flag Means Death, Julia, The Other Two, and more.

Below is a full list of all titles showcased in the new HBO Max brand spot:
*Indicates a new title debuting in 2023

And Just Like That... (Max Original Comedy Series)
Barry (HBO Original Comedy Series)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Original Comedy Series)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Original Comedy Series)
Doom Patrol (Max Original Series)
The Gilded Age (HBO Original Drama Series)
Hacks (Max Original Comedy Series)
Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original Unscripted Series)
Harley Quinn (Max Original Animated Series)
How To With John Wilson (HBO Original Comedy Series)
*The Idol (HBO Original Drama Series)
Julia (Max Original Series)
*The Last of Us (HBO Original Drama Series) debuts January 15
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Original Late-Night Series) returns in February
*Love & Death (Max Original Limited Series)
The Other Two (Max Original Comedy Series)
Our Flag Means Death (Max Original Comedy Series)
*Full Circle (Max Original Limited Series)
Perry Mason (HBO Original Drama Series) debuts March 6
*Rain Dogs (HBO Original Comedy Series)
Rap Sh!t (Max Original Comedy Series)
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO Unscripted Series) returns January 20
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Original Comedy Series)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO Original Comedy Series)
Succession (HBO Original Drama Series)
Titans (Max Original Series)
Tokyo Vice (Max Original Drama Series)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO Original Drama Series)
*Velma (Max Original Adult Animated Series) debuts January 12
Warrior (Max Original Drama Series)
*White House Plumbers (HBO Original Limited Series) debuts March 2023
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Original Drama Series)

HBO Max introduces this brand spot after a prolific 2022 of award-winning and record-breaking titles that included the debut of the HBO Original series and specials House of the Dragon, The Rehearsal, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel and more, along with new seasons of The White Lotus, Euphoria and Industry as well as Max Original fan favorites Peacemaker, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Love, Lizzo.

Most HBO subscribers in the U.S. have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details. Additionally, new and returning subscribers have access to HBO Max starting at $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the year for HBO Max With Ads (16% savings). The HBO Max Ad-Free subscription is currently $14.99 a month or $149.99 for the year (16% savings).

Watch the new promo here:

VIDEO: First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More In New HBO Max 2023 Promo
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories
Photos: Nixon, Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE on the Red Carpet at PaleyFest Photo
Photos: Nixon, Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE on the Red Carpet at PaleyFest
The cast of The Gilded Age, starring Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and more, appeared at PaleyFest this weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and snapped some photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!
HBO Releases Statement on the Death of a Horse on THE GILDED AGE Set Photo
HBO Releases Statement on the Death of a Horse on THE GILDED AGE Set
HBO's statement was made after PETA has requested that they launch a formal investigation into the death of a “23-year-old” horse with “possible health issues” during production of The Gilded Age‘s second season.
HBO Begins Production on THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
HBO Begins Production on THE GILDED AGE Season Two
The series stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, Laura Benannte, Audra McDonald, Robert Sean Leonard, and more.
Laura Benanti & Robert Sean Leonard Join THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Laura Benanti & Robert Sean Leonard Join THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard have joined the second season of The Gilded Age as recurring characters. Newly-confirmed guest stars include Dakin Mathews (Waitress), Christopher Denham (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), David Furr (Burn This), Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman), Michael Braugher (To Kill a Mockingbird), and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


That Summer Releases New Single 'We've Already Said Goodbye' (feat. Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)That Summer Releases New Single 'We've Already Said Goodbye' (feat. Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)
December 20, 2022

We've Already Said Goodbye is That Summer's first collaboration between Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer, Steve Ferrone, Max Bergmanis (Peter McPoland) and Charles Rocha. The song is a ballad about a relationship that was doomed from the start.
Interview: Sunita Mani Talks Filming the SPIRITED Musical NumbersInterview: Sunita Mani Talks Filming the SPIRITED Musical Numbers
December 20, 2022

Sunita Mani is bringing that 'Christmas Mornin' Feeling' in Apple TV+'s new movie musical, Spirited. BroadwayWorld caught up with Mani to go behind the filming of Spirited's musical numbers, what it was like working with the all-star cast, and what she thinks audiences can take away from the film!
ID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS SeriesID Announces THE PLAYBOY MURDERS Series
December 20, 2022

DEATH BY FAME goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. Then, ID reveals the dark side lurking behind a popular, adult men’s magazine with THE PLAYBOY MURDERS, a series recounting murders connected to Playboy.
WEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflix's Most Watched ListWEDNESDAY Stars at the Top of Netflix's Most Watched List
December 20, 2022

It’s déjà vu as Wednesday slays the English TV List and continues to take the world by storm. The comedy mystery has pulled in an additional 173.96M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. In just four weeks, the series holds the record for the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix with 1.19 billion hours viewed.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Sell Out Biggest Show Ever at Denver's Ball ArenaNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Sell Out Biggest Show Ever at Denver's Ball Arena
December 20, 2022

For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show. In addition, the performance featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.
share