VIDEO: First Look at Blumhouse's New Spin on FANTASY ISLAND

The new horror film "Fantasy Island," set to be released in theaters February 14, 2020, has unveiled its first trailer.

Take a look below!

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, "Fantasy Island" is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff. The film is based upon the Television Series Created by Gene Levitt. Jeff Wadlow, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno serve as executive producers.

The film produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You