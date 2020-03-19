VIDEO: FULL FRONTAL Presents 'Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!'

Full Frontal is pleased to present "Beeing At Home with Samantha Bee!" - a daily digital series to keep you sane during the 2020 quarantine.

With COVID-19 spreading across the United States and Full Frontal is taking a short hiatus and Sam has relocated to a rustic woodshed to teach everyone how to chop their own wood for warmth while practicing social distancing. She gives an answer to the question of how much wood would a late-night host chop? It's one, one piece of wood.

Watch below!

Now in its fourth season, the Emmy Award-winning FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE has led the cultural conversation since its self-assured debut in 2016.

In its first two seasons, Full Frontal garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special honoring a free press, as well as seven additional Emmy nominations, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, a WGA nomination, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The show has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels around the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The series is executive-produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.





