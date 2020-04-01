VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren Talks Prioritizing Workers, Protecting Taxpayers, & More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Senator Elizabeth Warren was a guest on Tuesday, March 31's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Senator Warren joined host Seth Meyers via video chat to talk about the virus pandemic, joining the 2020 ticket as a vice president, and more.

During the interview, Warren discusses social distancing during the virus outbreak and breaks down the virus stimulus package. She also talks about applying lessons learned from 2008 financial crisis to the virus stimulus package and protecting taxpayer's money.

Senator Warren also discusses the prospect of joining a 2020 ticket as vice president, gender discrimination while campaigning and Kate McKinnon's impression of her on SNL. She also talks about campaigning for big structural change in 2020 and discusses her plan for fighting a pandemic like virus.

Watch below!





