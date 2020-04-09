VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

Elisabeth Moss announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...

Watch her announcement below!

The film is celebrated across a number of AFI's lists - and shows up at #6 on AFI's 10 TOP 10 list of the greatest romantic comedies of all time!

DID YOU KNOW? The film's famous line - "I'll have what she's having" (#33 on AFI's Top 100 Quotes) - was delivered by Rob Reiner's mother! Watch this exclusive AFI Archive clip of Nora Ephron, Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal discussing the famous diner scene.

