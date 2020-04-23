VIDEO: Edgar Wright Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick DUCK SOUP

Edgar Wright announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: DUCK SOUP.

The film appears on three of AFI's lists of the greatest American films - including #5 on AFI's 100 YEARS...100 LAUGHS. And the Marx Brothers - Groucho, Chico and Harpo - appear collectively at #20 on AFI's list of the greatest screen legends!

The mayor of Fredonia, NY, complained to Paramount Pictures about the name of the mythical kingdom of Freedonia. There is now a film festival in celebration of the film - Freedonia Marxonia: Marx Brothers Film Festival and Symposium - held in Fredonia! Watch Billy Crystal and Lily Tomlin talk about their love of the Marx Brothers in this exclusive AFI Archive clip.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





