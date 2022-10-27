VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 27.

Eddie discusses his obsession with "The X Factor" and Leona Lewis, and reveals that after a night of drinking, he will find himself viewing all her performances on YouTube. Then, Eddie showcases the unusual vocal warmup exercises he learned for "Les Misérables," which he believes his voice teacher taught him in order to make a fool out of him.

Plus, "The Good Nurse" star shares how he unexpectedly became a tattoo artist when a "Fantastic Beasts" superfan asked Eddie to draw 'Pickett' on her arm.

Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson:

Eddie Redmayne Has a Different Leona Lewis Karaoke Song for Each Occasion: