VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 27.
Eddie discusses his obsession with "The X Factor" and Leona Lewis, and reveals that after a night of drinking, he will find himself viewing all her performances on YouTube. Then, Eddie showcases the unusual vocal warmup exercises he learned for "Les Misérables," which he believes his voice teacher taught him in order to make a fool out of him.
Plus, "The Good Nurse" star shares how he unexpectedly became a tattoo artist when a "Fantastic Beasts" superfan asked Eddie to draw 'Pickett' on her arm.
The week wraps with the "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott. Next week on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the fun continues with the multi-talented Terry Crews, "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger, comedian Fortune Feimster and "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro. Plus, the legendary multi-Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan stops by to chat with Jennifer.
Eddie Redmayne Does Vocal Warm-Ups with Jennifer Hudson:
Eddie Redmayne Has a Different Leona Lewis Karaoke Song for Each Occasion:
