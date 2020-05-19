VIDEO: Eddie Redmayne Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick REDS

Eddie Redmayne announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: REDS.

Watch the announcement below!

The film appears on AFI's 100 Years...100 Passions list of the greatest love stories of all time and was also included on AFI's 10 TOP 10 list of the greatest epic films of all time in 2008. REDS features the star power of three AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipients - Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson - and production designer Richard Sylbert received an honorary master's degree from AFI!

REDS was Beatty's debut as a solo director. His success with HEAVEN CAN WAIT (1978) - which he co-directed with Buck Henry - encouraged Paramount to finance REDS. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Diane Keaton talks about REDS at the awards ceremony for AFI Life Achievement honoree Warren Beatty.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

