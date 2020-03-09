VIDEO: Ed O'Neill Talks MARRIED... WITH CHILDREN on THE ELLEN SHOW

Ed O'Neill talked with Ellen about how he found out about the cancellation of his hit TV series "Married... with Children"... from a bride and groom in Ohio! The actor also divulged which of his "Modern Family" co-stars was the most emotional when they finished filming the series after 11 seasons, and what his plans are now that the show is over.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

