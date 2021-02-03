Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks About Her Tom Green Interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She also discusses her new talk show, which airs on CBS.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Drew Barrymore talks about her new talk show, her interview with Tom Green and how she pulled off her iconic green screen interview with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

