VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks About Her Tom Green Interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Drew Barrymore talks about her new talk show, her interview with Tom Green and how she pulled off her iconic green screen interview with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!