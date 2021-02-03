VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Talks About Her Tom Green Interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She also discusses her new talk show, which airs on CBS.
Drew Barrymore talks about her new talk show, her interview with Tom Green and how she pulled off her iconic green screen interview with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: John and Ella Travolta Revive GREASE Moves in New Super Bowl Commercial
- VIDEO: Dolly Parton Reworks '9 to 5' for New Super Bowl Ad
- VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Talks SUPERNOVA and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
- VIDEO: CBS SUNDAY MORNING on the Life of Stage and Screen Director Mike Nichols
- VIDEO: Ethan Hawke is Prepping a Zoom Production Of WAITING FOR GODOT
- VIDEO: Matt Mucha and Taylor Okey Chow Down on the Food of IN THE HEIGHTS on SECOND ACT SNACKS