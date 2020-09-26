VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex-Husband Tom Green For the First Time in 15 Years on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

The pair reflected on how Charlie's Angels kicked off their relationship, their first dates and their mutual respect for each other - and The Chad.

Drew Barrymore recently launched her new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

In a recent episode, Drew checks in with her ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in nearly two decades.

