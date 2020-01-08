VIDEO: Charlize Theron Talks About Feminism on ELLEN

Charlize Theron stars as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the movie "Bombshell," which centers on the women embroiled in the sexual assault scandal at the network. The Oscar winner explained to Ellen how it was unexpected that a feminist movement would launch at a workplace known for its conservative views.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

