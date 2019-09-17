VIDEO: Charli XCX Sits Down and Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Charli XCX sat down for an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon and also performed her single "Gone" featuring Christine & The Queens.

Watch both videos below!

The art of collaboration is at the heart of "Charli," a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast Pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a Youtube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT AWARDS and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and Pop savant will kick off a transatlantic Charli LIVE tour kicking off on September 20th for an impressive 22 dates in the USA prior to kicking off 19 dates throughout Europe -- with tickets selling out fast including sold-out shows in Austin, Chicago, Seattle, DC and New York.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC





Related Articles View More TV Stories