VIDEO: Chadwick Boseman Stars in the Trailer for 21 BRIDGES

STXfilms has released the trailer for 21 BRIDGES starring Chadwick Boseman.

21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him.

When the search intensifies, EXTREME MEASURES are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

21 BRIDGES is in theaters from STXfilms on July 12, 2019.





