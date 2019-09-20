VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Talks Working as an Undercover Security Guard

Cedric the Entertainer stopped by "The Tonight Show" to chat about his failed career as an undercover security guard at Sears and bringing a black perspective to his CBS show, The Neighborhood. Watch the clip below!

