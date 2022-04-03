VIDEO: CBS Sunday Morning Hosts Country Star Maren Morris

GRAMMY-nominated country music star Maren Morris says she's becoming fearless again, after having a baby and enduring a couple of turbulent years through the pandemic, in an interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, April 3 (9:00 AM, ET) and streamed on Paramount+.

Morris, one of the biggest stars in country music, said the last two years made her stronger.

"I feel like I'm becoming fearless again. Because I - I just don't know what there is to be afraid of after the last couple of years. I've done things that have scared the ever-loving hell out of me, and I made it through it," Morris stated.

Morris also talks with Mason about performing in front of live audiences again following the pandemic, her new album Humble Quest, and her willingness to take personal stands on social justice and diversity in country music. Morris admits the backlash on social media over her political statements hurt.

"I would be lying if I said it didn't still hurt," Morris says. "But it's also like, I'm really glad the people that go out of their way to be so awful, and send death threats to me and my son, will never be at my show again."

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Watch the interview below!