VIDEO: Brendan Hunt Talks TED LASSO on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Brendan Hunt reminisces about discovering his love of soccer.

Sep. 22, 2020  

Brendan Hunt reminisces about discovering his love of soccer in Europe and pleasing soccer fans with inside jokes on Ted Lasso.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Late Night with Seth Meyers on Youtube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes.

