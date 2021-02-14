VIDEO: BRIDGERTON Is Today's AFI Movie Club Selection

AFI AWARDS celebrates BRIDGERTON with brand new content featuring the creator and star of the series. Actress Phoebe Dynevor accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Creator Chris Van Dusen takes the audience "Behind the Scene" when Queen Charlotte invites London's finest to the palace, marking Daphne Bridgerton's first social season as an eligible woman.

"BRIDGERTON reveals itself a deliciously delightful period piece, gloriously free from the bodice of convention. Created by Chris Van Dusen and boasting the proud stamp of genius from producer Shonda Rhimes, this sumptuous, sexy trip back in time also looks to the future with an exquisitely diverse court of players - best illustrated by the electric arrival of Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, with devilish narration by the divine Julie Andrews." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Georgina Gutierrez, Production Design Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree BRIDGERTON.

