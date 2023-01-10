Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ashlee Simpson Ross & Adam DiMarco Stop By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Singer and Kempa Home creative director Ashlee Simpson Ross makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, January 10.

Ashlee shares it's been almost 20 years since her debut album, "Autobiography," that she frequently listens to her music with her daughter, Jagger Snow, and whether she is thinking about making another album. The mother of three talks about her children and how she came up with their unique names.

Plus, Ashlee opens up about the start of her relationship with her now-husband, Evan Ross, and how it was "nerve-wracking" playing her music for her mother-in-law, the iconic Diana Ross.

Later in the show, breakout star of "The White Lotus" Adam DiMarco joins Jennifer and reveals he wasn't a big drinker until his co-star Jennifer Coolidge invited him to drink wine together. He also hilariously opens up about his sex scenes and why he shut down his co-star Theo James' offer to be his wingman in Sicily.

The week continues with comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni followed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Ashlee Simpson Ross on Wanting to Make New Music & What Her Daughter Thinks of Her First Album:

Ashlee Simpson Ross Admits It's Nerve-Wracking Playing Her New Music for Mother-in-Law Diana Ross"

'The White Lotus' Star Adam DiMarco on 'Constantly Faking Orgasms' and Drinking with Jennifer Coolidge:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February Photo
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

From This Author - Michael Major


Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG FilmPaul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
January 9, 2023

Hey, old friend! Actor Paul Mescal has joined the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Mescal steps into the lead role of Franklin Shephard, replacing originally announced star Blake Jenner.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
January 9, 2023

Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'Julio Iglesias Jr. & Jewel Release Duet 'Careless Whisper'
January 9, 2023

Julio Iglesias Jr., has released “Careless Whisper,” a spellbinding duet with four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel. The new rendition features Julio’s warm, soulful vocals and Jewel’s inimitably sweet voice paired with a delicate samba beat that breathes new life into the beloved George Michael classic.
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film TrailerVIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
January 9, 2023

AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in FebruaryFinal STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
January 9, 2023

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.
share