VIDEO: Ashlee Simpson Ross & Adam DiMarco Stop By THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Singer and Kempa Home creative director Ashlee Simpson Ross makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, January 10.

Ashlee shares it's been almost 20 years since her debut album, "Autobiography," that she frequently listens to her music with her daughter, Jagger Snow, and whether she is thinking about making another album. The mother of three talks about her children and how she came up with their unique names.

Plus, Ashlee opens up about the start of her relationship with her now-husband, Evan Ross, and how it was "nerve-wracking" playing her music for her mother-in-law, the iconic Diana Ross.

Later in the show, breakout star of "The White Lotus" Adam DiMarco joins Jennifer and reveals he wasn't a big drinker until his co-star Jennifer Coolidge invited him to drink wine together. He also hilariously opens up about his sex scenes and why he shut down his co-star Theo James' offer to be his wingman in Sicily.

The week continues with comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni followed by comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Ashlee Simpson Ross on Wanting to Make New Music & What Her Daughter Thinks of Her First Album:

Ashlee Simpson Ross Admits It's Nerve-Wracking Playing Her New Music for Mother-in-Law Diana Ross"

'The White Lotus' Star Adam DiMarco on 'Constantly Faking Orgasms' and Drinking with Jennifer Coolidge: