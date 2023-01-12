VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHARPER Trailer Starring Julianne Moore

Starring Julianne Moore, "Sharper" unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

"Sharper" will premiere in select theaters on February 10, 2022 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2022. Watch the new trailer below!

"Sharper" is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow.

The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

