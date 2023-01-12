Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHARPER Trailer Starring Julianne Moore

“Sharper” will premiere in select theaters on February 10, 2022 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2022.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Starring Julianne Moore, "Sharper" unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.

"Sharper" will premiere in select theaters on February 10, 2022 and globally on Apple TV+ on February 17, 2022. Watch the new trailer below!

"Sharper" is directed by Benjamin Caron and features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, newcomer Briana Middleton and John Lithgow.

The film is produced by Jessica Switch and Erik Feig of Picturestart along with Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, and written by Gatewood and Tanaka. Julia Hammer and Amy Herman serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,329 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."






