VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL Trailer

“Five Days at Memorial” premieres Friday, August 12.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for "Five Days at Memorial," a powerful new limited series based on actual events and adapted from the book of the same name. "Five Days at Memorial" premieres Friday, August 12.

From Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, who both also serve as directors, and starring an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy-Award winner Cherry Jones, "Five Days at Memorial" chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital.

When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. "Five Days at Memorial" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on August 12, 2022, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 16.

In addition to Farmiga, Smith Jr. and Jones, the limited series stars Robert Pine ("CHiPs"), Julie Ann Emery ("Better Call Saul," "Preacher"), Adepero Oduye ("The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,""Pariah"), Molly Hager ("Happyish," "It's Kind of a Funny Story"), Michael Gaston ("Blindspot," "The Leftovers") and W. Earl Brown ("Deadwood," "Preacher").

"Five Days at Memorial" is executive produced and written by Cuse and Ridley, the series is directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler ("For All Mankind," "Dispatches From Elsewhere"). The series hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

