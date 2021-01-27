Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anthony Anderson Talks BLACKISH & TO TELL THE TRUTH on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

'Blackish' and 'To Tell The Truth' both air weekly on ABC.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Anthony talks about his special protective mask, our 18th anniversary, his love of gardening, his mom giving him etiquette lessons, his ABC shows "Black-ish" and "To Tell the Truth," his mom waiting for the COVID vaccine, and Jimmy gives him a special gift.

Watch the clip from "JImmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

