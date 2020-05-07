VIDEO: Andy Serkis Will Read the Entirety of 'The Hobbit' Online For Charity!

Andy Serkis has announced that he will be doing a live reading of the entirety of J.R.R. Tolkien's novel, The Hobbit, online for charity.

"So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown," Serkis said in the video announcement posted to social media. "While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need."

Serkis is calling on fans to donate to UK charities NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings via a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here.

The live-streamed reading is due to start at 10am tomorrow.

Watch the video announcement below!

Join me for the Adventure this coming Friday, May 8. Stay tuned for more details on how you can support @NHSuk and @bestbeginnings pic.twitter.com/nxK11BTl4b - Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 3, 2020

Serkis is best known for his work as characters such as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (2001-2003) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012), King Kong in the eponymous 2005 film, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot series (2011-2017), Captain Haddock / Sir Francis Haddock in Steven Spielberg's The Adventures of Tintin (2011), and Supreme Leader Snoke in the first two Star Wars sequel trilogy films, The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). In 2018, he portrayed the character of Baloo in his self-directed film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.





