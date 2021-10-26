VIDEO: Amazon Prime Releases Trailer for New Kid Cudi Documentary

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for A Man Named Scott, a new documentary based on the life of Kid Cudi. The feature is set to be released on November 5.

The documentary features appearances by Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Shia LaBeouf, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, and Pharrell Williams. It was directed by Robert Alexander.

In 2009, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety, and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero. Director Robert Alexander's A Man Named Scott explores Cudi's journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles, and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

Watch the trailer here: