VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Talks THE DROPOUT, MEAN GIRLS, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Amanda Seyfried stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to talk about her performance in the new miniseries drama, The Dropout, which is now available to watch on Hulu. The actress played Whisper Challenge with the Tonight Show host and shared an anecdote about a Mean Girls karaoke party, complete with a throwback photograph. Seyfried also discussed her process of imitating Elizabeth Holmes' voice.

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She also appeared in NOAH Baumbach's upcoming independent feature, While We're Young, with Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts and Adam Driver, opening on March 27, 2015. This summer she will also appear in Joe Wright's Pan for Warner Bros, an origin story of Peter Pan with Hugh Jackman. She recently filmed the le

ad role in the independent feature, Fathers and Daughters, with Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. She appeared in the Universal comedy, A Million Ways To Die in the West, opposite Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron, and also voiced the lead in Twentieth Century Fox's animated Epic. She starred as Linda LOVELACE in the Radius TWC's biopic, Lovelace, which premiered at Sundance and for which she received rave reviews.



Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

Hulu's limited series "The Dropout," tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos. It is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? The new series premiered on March 3.

"The Dropout" stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. The limited serieshalso includes guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

Watch The Tonight Show interview below!