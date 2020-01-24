VIDEO: Aidy Bryant Talks SHRILL Season Two on TODAY SHOW

"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant joins TODAY talk about Season 2 of her Hulu series "Shrill," based on a book by Lindy West. She also looks back at her "My Dog Is My Boyfriend" segment on SNL - and shares a photo of her real-life dog.

