VIDEO: Adam Sandler Talks Halloween on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Adam Sandler talks about filming his Netflix film 'Hubie Halloween.'

Oct. 21, 2020  

Adam Sandler talks about filming his Netflix film Hubie Halloween and letting his beard grow for a movie role and gets a special cameo from his daughter, Sunny.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

