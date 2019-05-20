VIDEO: Aaron Paul Joins Season Three of WESTWORLD in First Trailer

Following the series finale of "Game of Thrones," HBO released the first trailer for season three of "Westworld."

The first trailer for the season introduces the newest character on the show, played by Emmy winner Aaron Paul.

The trailer doesn't give away very much plot, but you do get to see Paul's entrance to the series. Paul walks across a bridge before coming across Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores. He asks Dolores she needs any help, since she looks to be in distress.

"They said they would make a better world - smooth away the rough edges," says Paul's voiceover. "But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I'm hanging onto."

Watch the trailer below!

"Westworld" returns to HBO for season three in 2020.





