VIDEO: Aaron Paul Joins Season Three of WESTWORLD in First Trailer

May. 20, 2019  

Following the series finale of "Game of Thrones," HBO released the first trailer for season three of "Westworld."

The first trailer for the season introduces the newest character on the show, played by Emmy winner Aaron Paul.

The trailer doesn't give away very much plot, but you do get to see Paul's entrance to the series. Paul walks across a bridge before coming across Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores. He asks Dolores she needs any help, since she looks to be in distress.

"They said they would make a better world - smooth away the rough edges," says Paul's voiceover. "But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I'm hanging onto."

Watch the trailer below!

"Westworld" returns to HBO for season three in 2020.

VIDEO: Aaron Paul Joins Season Three of WESTWORLD in First Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Harvey Fierstein Sing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' at Hollywood Bowl's THE LITTLE MERMAID Concert
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Goes 'Way Down' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: TOOTSIE Performs 'Unstoppable' on Good Morning America
  • VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone Sing 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow' at the NY Philharmonic 2019 Gala
  • VIDEO: Highlights From the NY Philharmonic 2019 Gala Honoring Patti LuPone

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup