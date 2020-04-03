Unscripted Series WE'RE HERE Debuts April 23 On HBO

Debuting THURSDAY, APRIL 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, the new six-episode unscripted series WE'RE HERE recruits local residents across small-town America to participate in a one-night-only drag show. In each episode, renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley visit a different small town to inspire and teach their own "drag daughters" to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.



WE'RE HERE will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.



Episodes include:



Episode 1: "Gettysburg, Pennsylvana"

Debut date: THURSDAY, APRIL 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley arrive in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to put on a one-night-only drag show featuring locals in need of a little support and empowerment, including: Hunter, a young, gay make-up artist yearning for a deeper connection with his father; Darryl, a local college admissions officer hoping to tell a story of race in America while being an effective ally to the LGBTQ community; and Erica, a conservative Christian mother eager to reconnect with her estranged daughter Hailey, who recently came out as bisexual.

Directed by Peter LoGreco.



Episode 2: "Twin Falls, Idaho"

Debut date: THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Bob, Eureka, and Shangela head west to Twin Falls, Idaho, a conservative, predominately Mormon community in Magic Valley. There, they meet Michael, Owen, and Amelia, a group of local drag artists who need help forming a community. In order to do just that, the queens work with: Clifton, a young, straight musician trying to make amends for his past by testing his definition of masculinity; and Brandon, a trans man, and his wife, Mikayla - high school sweethearts from religious families - who are looking for the wedding experience they didn't have the first time around.

Directed by Peter LoGreco.



Episode 3: "Branson, Missouri"

Debut date: THURSDAY, MAY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

In Branson, Missouri, a wholesome showbiz town smack in the middle of THE BIBLE Belt, Bob, Eureka, and Shangela help three locals struggling to be their true selves in a community that prides itself on its traditional, religious values. Among them are Tanner, a young actor questioning whether it's possible for him to be both Christian and gay; Charles, a classically-trained dancer who wants to show that he's not just out, but proud; and Chris, a father grappling with mental health issues who's determined to embrace his emotions for the sake of his daughter.

Directed by Peter LoGreco.



WE'RE HERE is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) serve as consulting producers.





