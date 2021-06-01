Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People for Exciting Jobs this Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood is casting a wide net to fill more than 2,000 jobs at the world-class theme park destination, offering prospective employees a chance to work within the exciting entertainment industry and alongside some of the most popular rides ever created.

The positions run the gamut from full-time, part-time and seasonal to professional career opportunities. A highlight of available jobs includes those in Attractions, Entertainment, including Production Assistants and Show Controllers, Guest Relations, Park Services, Wardrobe, Retail, Parking and Food, including posts as Bartenders, Baristas, Cooks, Bakers, Food Stand Attendants and Runners. To apply, please visit www.USHjobs.com.

An array of professional jobs is available from Finance, Marketing, HUMAN RESOURCES and Engineering to Environmental Health & Safety. To apply, please visit www.NBCunicareers.com.

Universal Studios Hollywood brings to life the magic of movie and television production, entertaining guests from around the globe and immersing them in such thrill rides as "Jurassic World-The Ride," which now features the all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur, the Indominus rex, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!", "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™" and "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem," to name just a few.

The world-famous, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour takes guests through an authentic production studio, home to iconic outdoor sets and soundstages used in over 8,000 movies and television shows, as well as dynamic movie-based rides such as "King Kong 360 3D" and "Fast & Furious-Supercharged."

More information about Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Regular updates can be found on Universal Studios Hollywood's Twitter @UniStudios, Facebook-Universal Studios Hollywood and Instagram @UniStudios.