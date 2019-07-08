Universal Kids to Debut New Series DREAMWORKS WHERE'S WALDO?

On Saturday, July 20, Universal Kids will debut "DreamWorks Where's Waldo?" This new animated series from DreamWorks Animation, executive producer F.M. De Marco ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical") and co-executive producer John Tellegen ("Spy Kids: Mission Critical") brings the iconic character to life.

Twelve-year-old Waldo (voiced by Joshua Rush) and his best friend Wenda (voiced by Haley Tju) are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society-the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor-Wizard Whitebeard (voiced by Thomas Lennon), a seasoned wanderer-sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda's way is their rival Odlulu (voiced by Eva Carlton), who can't help but cause trouble wherever she goes.

EPISODE 101 "Little Trouble in Big China"

Saturday, July 20 at 10AM ET/PT

It's the Lunar New Year and Odlulu has accidentally brought a stone dragon to life! Waldo and Wenda work with local members of a dragon dance team to tame the dragon and save the celebration.





