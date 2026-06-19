Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy Takes Center Stage in New MODERN FAMILY Compilation on Hulu

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A new compilation video posted to Hulu's YouTube channel puts Phil Dunphy front and center, gathering scenes that highlight the character's career as a real estate agent throughout the run of MODERN FAMILY. Ty Burrell plays Phil, whose blend of enthusiasm and occasional cluelessness made him one of the series' most recognizable figures.

MODERN FAMILY is a comedy series following interconnected families navigating everyday life. The show became one of television's most-watched comedies during its run.

The full series is currently available to stream on Hulu. The new compilation is part of the platform's ongoing effort to surface character-focused moments from its library titles for audiences discovering or revisiting the show.

Hulu has been active in posting clips and compilations from its streaming catalog in recent weeks, including content tied to series such as TELL ME LIES and NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK.

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