Twin Minds Media Expands Services to Reach U.S. Hispanic Audiences

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Twin Minds Media, an integrated PR and communications agency specializing in the Hispanic market, announced the expansion of its services into five divisions designed to help brands build deeper connections with audiences through culture, storytelling, media, and experiences.

The expanded offering brings together the agency's 10 years of expertise in public relations, influencer marketing, and content development with social media marketing, audio and video production, podcasting, experiential marketing, and event strategy.

Under the new structure, Twin Minds Media will operate across five divisions:

New Divisions

TMM PR: Hispanic public relations, media relations, thought leadership, and strategic communications.

TMM Influencers: Hispanic influencer marketing strategy and campaigns rooted in cultural relevance.

TMM Social: Social media strategy, content, and community engagement for brands.

TMM Studios: Video, audio, and podcast production, from branded content to original media.

TMM Experiences: IRL events, activations, and brand experiences designed to bring audiences and brands together.

Together, the divisions create an integrated offering grounded in Hispanic cultural intelligence, designed to help brands move beyond traditional marketing and build more meaningful connections with the Hispanic community.

The U.S. Hispanic media landscape has evolved, creating a more fragmented but influential ecosystem of traditional outlets, social platforms, creators, and podcasts. Hispanic consumers are a key force in social media culture, while podcast listenership continues to grow, giving brands more opportunities to reach consumers across an expanding range of platforms and formats.

'Hispanic audiences don't experience brands through isolated channels. Culture happens across conversations, creators, communities, live experiences, and media,' said Yaneiza Echezarraga, cofounder and partner at Twin Minds Media. 'Our expansion allows us to bring those touchpoints together so brands can engage Hispanic audiences in more meaningful and authentic ways.'

About Twin Minds Media

Founded in 2015, Twin Minds Media is an independent, award-winning integrated PR and communications agency based in Miami, serving clients across the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets. Through PR, influencer marketing, social media, media production, and IRL experiences, the agency helps brands build meaningful connections with audiences, powered by culturally relevant storytelling. It also publishes Hispanic Marketing Brief, a weekly newsletter covering Hispanic marketing, media, creators, and industry trends.

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