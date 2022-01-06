'Turn & Burn' Real-World Scriptwriting Book Now Published

CJ Walley is a breakthrough feature film screenwriter, who has worked with Steve Guttenberg, Dawn Olivieri, Jo Lando, Matthew Lawrence, James Callis, Tasya Teles, Ivan Sergei, Danielle C. Ryan, and Diora Baird. He's also rated as one of the top 25 most influential screenwriting bloggers, and the founder of Script REVOLUTION - one of the world's largest script hosting platforms. In this new book, CJ shares the real-world wisdom of someone writing screenplays and making films on the frontline of Hollywood.

Turn & Burn: The Scriptwriter's Guide to Writing Better Screenplays Faster is the debut book from working scriptwriter and feature film producer CJ Walley. Fed up with reading much of the toxic criticism and misinformation on scriptwriting forums and blogs across the world, and from people who have never actually sold a script, he decided to share his methodology and observations of the system; it's particularly germane, as it's the advice of someone who has only recently broken in, and who still properly appreciates how tough the movie-making business is.

In this honest and often humorous book, readers will learn a number of key skills, including: the power of concept, structure, and theme to create absorbing stories; how to nail down characters - heroes, villains, and everyone in-between; and how to develop a hero's journey through the five-fold approach of: Yearn, Turn, Burn, Learn, and Earn.

Furthermore, CJ shares the many mistakes he has made over the years, and details his personal battles with depression to help readers see the importance of self-care and self-compassion in what is - quite frankly - a business that chews most people up.

About the author. CJ Walley is the writer behind Break Even, Double Threat, and Night Train, and the founder of Script REVOLUTION - a site with more than 12,000 scripts from writers across the globe. He is also rated as one of the top 25 most influential screenwriting bloggers in the world, with over 50K followers across social media platforms.

https://www.bennionkearny.com/book/turn-burn-the-scriptwriters-guide-to-writing-better-screenplays-faster-cj-walley/