Tunng Presents The DEAD CLUB Podcast Episode 1

The DEAD CLUB Podcast is an 8 part podcast series that brings to life British band, Tunng's ground-breaking collaborative musical project, DEAD CLUB: a meditation on loss and a riotous trip through life in all its goodness, oddness and wonder.

DC Podcast Episode 1 is out today and features Max Porter, an English writer who has created two new works for the band's forthcoming LP Tunng Presents...DEAD CLUB. The stories "Man" and "Woman" explore death from the point of view of both the present day and deep time and appear on the album read by Max and set to music.

Max's book Grief Is The Thing With Feathers follows the experiences of a grieving family in poetic and wildly creative form and was a key inspiration during the conception of DEAD CLUB after the book was passed around the band whilst we were on tour in 2018.

Sam speaks to Max about our fear of being honest about death and grief, his creative process and about what drew him to taking part in our project in the first place.

We have interviewed people who have studied death, written about it, and documented it, but also those whose lives have touched it and have been close to it as well those for whom death is all in a day's work. In this podcast series we'll hear their voices.

Alongside Max Porter we'll hear from philosopher AC Grayling, illusionist Derren Brown; musician Speech Debelle; author and palliative care physician Kathryn Mannix; philosopher and writer Alain De Botton; Poetry Editor of the New Yorker Kevin Young, and Professor of Forensic Anthropology Dame Sue Black. Each episode will present one of these conversations in depth, in all its detail.

Underpinning and punctuating each episode is a soundscape formed from the new music we're creating for this album, as well as our own voices talking about the subject and what it means to us. There will also be some silliness and some spontaneity and some of that beautiful and unique wonkiness that makes us Tunng.

Tunng Presents The DEAD CLUB Podcast is a Stabl production and was made possible in part thanks to public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Listen to episode one here:

