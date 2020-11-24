Trevor Noah Will Host THE GRAMMY AWARDS

The CBS Television Network and The Recording Academy(R) announced today that Comedy Central's Emmy Award-winning DAILY SHOW host and comedian Trevor Noah will host THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS(R), marking his first time as master of ceremonies. Music's Biggest Night(R) will be broadcast Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 (8:00 PM, live ET/5:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access. Following the live broadcast, the awards show will also be available on-demand on CBS All Access. The announcement comes just hours before today's 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS nominations livestream on GRAMMY.com (9:00 AM, PT/12:00 PM, ET).

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that THE GRAMMYS have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best Pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," said Trevor Noah. "I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I'm not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!!"

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration," said Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time."

"Trevor's comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs," said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. "At the same time, it's very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS' marquee events. With Trevor hosting and THE LATE LATE SHOW's Ben Winston producing, it's yet another example of our combined company's power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events."

THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is the executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is the talent producer and Hamish Hamilton will direct.

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy(R) Award-winning THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. In 2020, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series. Trevor originally joined THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART in 2014 as a contributor.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, TREVOR NOAH: SON OF PATRICIA, which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. TREVOR NOAH: SON OF PATRICIA, received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. Other recent stand-up specials include TREVOR NOAH: AFRAID OF THE DARK (2017) on Netflix and TREVOR NOAH: LOST IN TRANSLATION (2015) on Comedy Central. Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out shows over five continents.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" and its young readers adaptation "It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The book received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards, one for Outstanding Literary Work by a Debut Author and another for Outstanding Literary Work in the Biography/Auto-Biography category. The Audible edition of "Born a Crime," performed by Trevor, remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, "Born a Crime" has sold over 1 million copies across all formats.

In April 2018, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation, a youth development initiative that empowers youth with the foundation for a better life: access to high-quality education. Noah's vision is a world where an education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible. Through a partnership with Microsoft, the foundation is able to provide under-resourced schools with the opportunity to use technology as a tool to enhance the learning experience, as well as increase digital literacy beyond the classroom.

